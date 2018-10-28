Actress Tara Sharma is happy to be the creator, writer and co-producer of her project The Tara Sharma Show, but says once in a while it’s nice to get offered a film with a good script.

Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Om Jai Jagadish, stars in upcoming short film Shame. Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2012 film 10ml Love.

“I have been tied up with my show and kids. But I have always wanted to act again. I think somewhere I lost confidence. Suddenly, out of the blue Anusha Bose [director of the short film Shame] called me up,” Sharma said.

“She said ‘there’s a tiny role, but would you like to do it?’ I said ‘sure’. I have never been a believer in size. I have been a believer in a good project. Even if I am a fly on the wall, I am happy to do it if it’s a good project,” she said.

“It was short, but it was really fun. It kind of helped me to get back my confidence. It’s very short, but a dramatic role,” Sharma added.

Large Short Films showcased four short films, including Shame at the Jio Mami 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star.

Sharma’s other film Kadhakh was removed from the festival’s line-up in the wake of the #MeToo movement as the movie also stars Rajat Kapoor, who was accused of sexual harassment.

Asked if it’s unfair to others involved in the film, Sharma said: “Of course, a movement has to create the right impact positively on the society. Unfortunately, there is a lot of collateral damage. So, when a film is removed, a lot of people suffer.

“What is right or wrong, I am nobody to comment. It is disappointing for us.”

Nevertheless, Sharma is thrilled to be a part of the feature film and doing a “bigger role. I am inching towards acting more and more. I hope to do more movies”.

Since she is a mother now, she feels she has more to give as an actor.

“I feel so many things — giving birth, growing up in many ways, living life more ... My father passed away. There’s so much emotion,” she said.