Image Credit:

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has a no on-screen kissing clause in her film contracts, is ready to break the policy for actor Hrithik Roshan.

In an episode of Tamil chat show ‘Famously Filmfare’, Bhatia said that if she ever gets a chance to work with Roshan, she is ready to bend the rule for him.

“I don’t kiss on-screen basically. So that’s actually a part of my contract. But I keep joking with my friends, with Hrithik Roshan, yay! I would, I would,” she said.

The ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ actress also recalled her first meeting with Roshan.

“I am a huge Hrithik Roshan fan. I recently bumped into him and I was so stupid. I was like ‘Hi, I am a big fan and so nice to meet you’ and then I was like okay I didn’t know what else to say. And then he walked a little and looked back. He was like, ‘You want a picture?’ and I was like ‘Yes! I want a picture. So, I felt like a 16-year-old when I met him for the first time,” said Bhatia.

On the work front, Bhatia has done several Bollywood movies such as ‘Humshakals’, ‘Entertainment’ and ‘Himmatwala’, but she is more popular in South India.