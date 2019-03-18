Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore isn’t keen on her grandson Taimur Ali Khan being an online celebrity.
The two-year-old son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is always surrounded by paparazzi.
“I suppose we have to live with it. This is the age of social media. I don’t think anything can be done about it,” the 74-year-old former actress said. “I am very old-fashioned. I don’t think children should be exposed to all this.”
“However I learnt from Sara [Ali Khan, Taimur’s half-sister] to say if you can’t beat them then join them,” she told the media.
Taimur regularly features on the pages of tabloids.
“I guess I should be happy about it but I don’t think it’s very good for the child,” she said.