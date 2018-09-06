Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has landed a role in Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s yet untitled coming-of-age film about friendship, heartbreak and success.

Bhasin plays a pivotal part that binds together the ensemble in the film, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

“I greatly admire how the essence of Nitesh Tiwari’s films resonate with you long after you’ve left the theatre. I’m super excited to be on his next film and look forward to working with him,” Bhasin said in a statement.

The actor has earlier featured in Pradeep Sarkar’s Mardaani, and has a part in Nandita Das’ forthcoming Manto, too.

Tiwari’s new film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.