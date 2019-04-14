Mumbai: Actress Tabu during a media interaction to promote her upcoming film "Andhadhun" in Mumbai on Sept 20, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Indian National Award-winning actress Tabu says her upcoming movie ‘De De Pyaar De’ is not just a rom-com.

“I haven’t played a part like this in the past and so it was very exciting for me. ‘De De Pyaar De’ has an unusual story line, the interesting and unique relationship it talks about in a light-hearted fashion prompted me to say yes,” Tabu said in a statement.

“It is not just a rom-com, though it is narrated in a very funny way and laughter is essentially the binding factor of the film, but it does speak about the deep and serious issues related to human nature. It highlights the intricacies of a relationship that people share with one another,” she added.

“The story is very relatable for the people who would have faced similar situations in their everyday life,” Tabu said.