Actress Taapsee Pannu, who will be next seen in a film titled ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, has said that playing the role of a sharpshooter is one of the most intense and difficult experience of her career.
Pannu was interacting with the media when she launched a book titled ‘Unread’, an anthology of unpublished works by 100 Hindi and English poets, on Saturday in Mumbai.
In ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar bring the story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, the country’s oldest women sharpshooters, to the big screen.
Talking about the film’s shooting schedule, Pannu said: “We have completed nine days of shooting. On March 8, which is the release date of ‘Badla’, I will fly back to continue shooting.”
“It has been an intense experience. I feel it is one of the most difficult roles of my career. I don’t know how I am going to do it so, I am taking each day as it comes and trying to give my best,” she added.
‘Saand Ki Aankh’ sounds unique for a film title. Sharing the reason why the makers of the film decided to keep that name, Pannu said: “‘Saand Ki Aankh’ means bulls eye in English but in the film, ours is a Desi family of shooters so that’s why we kept that name.”
In ‘Badla’, Pannu will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after their last movie, ‘Pink’.
“I really admire one thing about his (Amitabh) personality is that he sleeps only for three hours in a day and does his work for the rest 21 hours at the age of 76. If I can even do half of his work at that age then, I feel I will be really successful.”
‘Saand Ki Aankh’ is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap productions.