Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the world’s oldest sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’.
The Reliance Entertainment film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani’s debut as director. It will also be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.
Pannu on Saturday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Padnekar, Chandro and Prakashi.
She captioned the image: “Kickstarting the shoot of our country’s oldest and coolest shooters Chandro [and] Prakashi”
Padnekar, who called it a “ground breaking” story, also shared the same image and captioned it: “Old is gold and this is certainly gold! Excited to begin the shooting of this ground breaking real story of world’s oldest sharpshooters.”
A tweet from the official account of Reliance Entertainment read that the film has now begun production.
“The ‘shoot’ begins...literally! We are happy to announce that our next production, based on the world’s oldest sharpshooters, is going on floors! Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will star powerhouse talents Taapsee and Bhumi.”
Kashyap tweeted: “This is one story that is waiting to be told!”
Other details related to the film are still under wraps.
Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s.
Chandro, who is fondly called as ‘shooter dadi’ (grandmother) is among the world’s oldest female sharpshooters.
What’s in a name?
Meanwhile, filmmaker Pritish Nandy says he knows nothing about the controversy involving him and Kashyap over the film title ‘Womaniya’. He says he is making a movie called ‘Womaniya’, which is why the title has been registered by his company Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.
According to reports, Kashyap and Nandy were in a tussle over the rights to the title — the former had earlier said he had the Intellectual Property Right over the name, while the latter said the title had been registered by his company.
Kashyap on Saturday announced on Twitter that the film, starring Pannu and Pednekar, finally had a new title.
“We have decided to not pay the extortion sum of Rs10 million (Dh515,417) to Pritish Nandy,” Kashyap tweeted.
“While we go ahead with what Taapsee, Bhumi... want the film to be...’Saand Ki Aankh’. I am sorry that I had faith in Mr Nandy.”
When reached for a comment, Nandy said, “I know nothing about this. Have not spoken to AK [Kashyap] in the last 20 years. Yes, we are making a movie called ‘Womaniya’ and have registered the title for that purpose. The rest is rubbish.”