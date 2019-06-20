Former wife says actor’s family is going through a tough period

Hrithik Roshan Image Credit: IANS

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan has come to his defence amid ongoing family tensions with his sister Sunaina Roshan.

Khan wrote a note on Instagram on Wednesday that said: “As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my lifespan of being a part of this close knit family, I know Sunaina to be an extremely loving, warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation.

“Sunaina’s father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable to say the least. Please respect the families’ tough period. Each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long.”

Sussanne Khan Image Credit: IANS

Sunaina on Tuesday had tweeted: “And living in hell continues ... Gosh I’m tired. I support Kangana all through.”

On Wednesday, actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli alleged on Twitter that the Roshans have been “physically assaulting” Sunaina because she is in “love with a Muslim man from Delhi”.