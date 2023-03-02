Indian actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen,47, revealed in her latest Instagram post that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty promptly. Laced with humour, Sen -- who has a way with words - broke the news gently to her army of fans across the world.
"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back ... Angioplasty done ... Stent in place ... and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'," wrote Sen along with heart and smiley emojis.
She also thanked people for coming to her aid and helping her get aid quickly.
"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and construction action. Will do so in another post," she added.
She also cautioned her fans not to panic. She said this post on her health was to assure her fans that "all's well" in her life.
She ended the note on an optimistic note and sent love to all her followers.
"I am ready for some life again," she added.
On the work front, Sen will soon be seen in the third season of her hit web show 'Aarya'. She plays the titular role in the thriller series.