Struggling to find closure after the sudden death of actor-brother Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister on August 6 shared screengrabs of their WhatsApp messages brimming with warmth and positivity.
The messages were exchanged in May, while the actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
“You loved us so dearly,” wrote US-based sister Shweta Kirti Singh, adding the hashtags strength and unity, the strongest bond, unconditional love and justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.
If the shared screengrabs are any indication, the two siblings seemed to have shared a close bond and were clued in about each other’s lives.
As his sister shared a picture of them in a Vedanta class, Rajput responded with: “Wow, such a beautiful and a happening family. Ps Pls say my hi to Vishal and give my love to the lovely cuties.”
Rajput’s family has been urging authorities to look into Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, whom they feel had a key role to play in his death.
The father has even filed an FIR accusing Chakraborty and others accusing them of abetment to his suicide and transferring millions of rupees out of his account.