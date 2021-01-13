Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was known for being an introspective individual and this is reflected in a handwritten note his sister has shared on Instagram.
The ‘Kai Po Che!’ star died on June 14 at the age of 34 from suspected suicide and Shweta Singh Kirti often makes posts remembering her brother. The note that Kirti posted was captioned, “Written by bhai [brother]...The thought so profound #foreversushant”, and saw the actor contemplating his life and achievements.
“I think I spent 30 years of my life, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things,” he wrote. “I wanted to become good at tennis and school and grades. And everything, I viewed in that perspective. I am not ok the way I am but if I got good at things... I realised I had the game wrong.”
“Because the game was always to find out what I already was,” he concluded.
Rajput’s sudden death in Mumbai came as a shock to fans and led to a major upheaval in the Hindi film industry.
Rajput was know for starring in films such as ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’. His final film, released posthumously, was the romantic drama ‘Dil Bechara’.