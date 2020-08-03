In an emotionally charged post on the Indian festival of Rakshabandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her brother fondly and said that her sibling will always remain her pride.
“Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby [my sweet baby] ... Bahut ppyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan [we love you a lot, my darling] ... Aur hamesha karte rahenge [and will always love you] ... You were, you are and you will always remain our PRIDE,” posted Singh’s sister along with a collage of their childhood images where she’s tying a thread around her brother’s wrist.
Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, continues to rattle India as several conspiracy theories about his death are being floated around.
His sister, however, has been posting a series of remembrance posts for her brother.
Recently, she took to Instagram to reveal ‘Bhai’s white board’ which had Rajput’s plans for meditation and well-being charted out.
She has also been constantly urging authorities, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to get justice for her brother.