Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film ‘Rifleman’ has landed in a legal tussle as the makers of the recently released ‘72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died’ claimed they have the rights to make the movie based on rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat.
The director of ‘72 Hours...’, Avinash Dhyani, said this while interacting with the media at a press conference.
The film’s producer Prashil Rawat and lawyer Nagesh Mishra were also present at the press briefing.
Dhyani is also the lead actor of “72 Hours...’.
The film released in India on January 18.
On January 15 (Army Day), Rajput made an announcement through social media that he was going to be a part of ‘Rifleman’.
The producer of ‘Rifleman’, Abundantia Entertainment, has sent a legal notice to the team of ‘72 Hours...’ stating that they cannot release their film because they have the original rights to make the film on Rawat’s life.
“We are not going to step back from this issue,” Dhyani said. “I have been working in this industry since the last 15 years. If they [Abundantia Entertainment] think that we are going to succumb under their pressure then it’s their biggest misunderstanding.”
He also slammed Rajput for not verifying the legal aspect before coming on board for the film.