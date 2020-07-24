Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, remembered him with an emotional post on the release day of his last film ‘Dil Bechara’ on Friday.
“It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are... I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life.. I know you will be watching this with us,” Chakraborty shared on Instagram.
‘Dil Bechara’ released in India on streaming site Disney+ Hotstar.
Chakraborty and Rajput had been dating until the time of his death on June 14. The two were reportedly even contemplating getting married soon.
Chakraborty recently made an appeal to Home Minister Amit Shah via social media, requesting him to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death.
Rajput’s friend and co-star of debut film ‘Kai Po Che’, Amit Sadh, also shared a special note remembering the late actor.
“Miss you bhai! My Ishaan Always! We will all watch your film today...heavy hearted! Hope you can dance in the heavens seeing the love...You are loved for life,” Sadh tweeted along with a picture of himself with Rajput. Ishaan was Rajput’s screen name in ‘Kai Po Che’.
Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, ‘Dil Bechara’ also stars actress Sanjana Sanghi.
The film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, adapted from John Green’s best-seller of the same name.