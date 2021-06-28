Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande has shut down stories that she is going to be a part of the next instalment of the reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’.
The ‘Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi’ actress took to social media to issue a statement denying the stories that have been circulated in media.
“It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I am not even a part of,” posted Lokhande.
Stories that were circulating stated that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s two former girlfriends, namely Lokhande and actress Rhea Chakraborty were meant to join the controversial reality show that is hosted by Salman Khan.
Rajput was found dead in his home last year, with the autopsy ruling out foul play. An investigation into his death, along with a drug probe, has centred its focus on Chakraborty and her brother Showik, along with several members of the film industry.