The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 sent ripples through India and the rest of the world, and fans are making sure these ripples are still felt ahead of his birth anniversary on January 21.
Fans of the ‘Kai Po Che!’ star have been trending the phrase ‘One Day For SSR’ to share their love for the actor and his work.
“A meaningful life is all about being real, being kind, being humble and being able to touch the lives of others in a good vibes. You had a meaningful life Sushant,” one person tweeted, congratulating other fans for tweeting up to 105,000 times using the tag.
“We miss you dearly, Still we celebrate your birthday, Knowing you are in paradise, Smiling broadly, Your heart, Overflowing with joy,” another person wrote.
Rajput’s fans have often used social media to express their feelings about the late star — whether it was to celebrate his life or to share their anger over the investigation into his apparent suicide.
The actor, who would have turned 35 on January 21, was last seen in the movie ‘Dil Bechara’. It was an official remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, and was released posthumously.