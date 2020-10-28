The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday opposed Indian actress and Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR filed against his sisters in the Bombay High Court. According to a report in NDTV, CBI said the FIR against Rajput’s sisters was ‘vitiated and bad in law’ and they are supporting Rajput’s sisters’ petition to dismiss the case filed by Chakraborty against them.
Chakraborty, who was granted bail recently after she was accused of abetting the actor’s suicide, wrote in her FIR that his sisters purchased banned medicines for the actor six days before his death on June 14, but the CBI found her complaints ‘speculative’. The CBI believes that all her misgivings about Rajput’s sisters using a fake prescription to procure drugs should have been shared with them, instead of filing an FIR at the Bandra Police station.
According to reports, Rajput’s sister Priyanka had arranged restricted anti-anxiety and depression drugs including Librium, Mexito and Lonazep.
As per Chakraborty’s petition, Dr Tarun Kumar has prescribed Rajput medicines without any knowledge about his condition or mental health.
“It is unfathomable that a Medical Practitioner would treat a patient with severe anxiety and other mental health issues without any consultation,” wrote Chakraborty in her petition. According to reports, the case has already been put up for a hearing. A Division Bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik will hear the case on November 4.