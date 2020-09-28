Singer Sona Mohapatra. Image Credit: IANS

Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while none of their male counterparts have come under the radar of suspicion. Mohapatra’s post comes at a time when Bollywood’s top actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are being grilled by the NCB, which is exploring the drugs-related angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Her Facebook post reads: “The TV stories feel like a farce esp CBD oil and ganja and Whatapp chats being talked about with such fervour... All this drug discussion would mean something if they pursued the actual hard drug cartels and suppliers also. It is also rather strange that a list of women stars are in the limelight even here. Like the men in film land only stick to milk and biscuits? Having said this I don’t have copious tears flowing for any film star. The thing is, these stars are also paid big bucks by brands as ‘role models’ and so you can’t really have your cake and eat it too?”

“If you want to earn disproportionate amounts of money, you need to be ready to go under the people’s scanner too. Tiger Woods did lose Nike, when it was found that he wasn’t such a paean of family values after all. There are enough & more stars like Di Caprio etc who do not accept endorsements & choose to live life on their own terms. Say no to double standards please? & yes, dear India, actions do have consequences so best if you SAY NO TO DRUGS too.”

Mohapatra on Monday also informed that actress Kangana Ranaut has blocked her on Twitter. “And when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don’t really follow her.. discovered this!! Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay,” the singer tweeted.