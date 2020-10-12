Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. Image Credit: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stating that the allegations of her having met Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death are “utterly false”. In her letter to the team probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Chakraborty said that Rajput’s neighbour Dimple Thawani made false allegations against her.

“Dimple Thawani, made patently false and bogus allegations against me knowing them to be false, to mislead the investigation in the case. The allegation was that the late Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped me to my residence in his car on June 13, 2020, which is utterly false,” the letter said.

She said that the allegations were made on the Re public TV channel “without any basis” and added that she has forwarded a recording of the same to the CBI. Chakraborty has requested to take cognisance of the same and initiate appropriate action according to the law. “I was interrogated for more than five days by the CBI in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the investigation, several media channels carried false and bogus stories without any material to substantiate these patently false and fabricated claims in order to achieve their own ends,” the letter said.

“The said conduct makes out a prima facie case punishable under Section 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, one of which is punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of seven years. The said offences are serious and the allegations were made on the Republic TV channel without any basis. I am forwarding a recording of the same,” it added.