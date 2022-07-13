Draft charges have been submitted against 35 people, including Bollywood actress Rhea Chakroborty, in a Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court for allegedly receiving deliveries of illegal substances that were later given to Sushant Singh Rajput for his consumption.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing a drug case linked with the death of Rajput in 2020, alleged that his girlfriend Chakraborty received multiple deliveries of ganja (marijuana) from other co-accused in a bid to distribute these in Bollywood and high society.
As per the NCB’s draft charges, Chakraborty, who was also arrested in the drug case and later walked out of the jail on bail, allegedly made payments and delivered the narcotics to the late actor, who died in 2020 by suicide.
“Rhea Chakroborty received many deliveries of ganja from Accused 6, Samuel Miranda, accused Showik Chakraborty [her brother] and accused 8, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to actor late Sushant Singh Rajput and made payments for those deliveries at the instance accused 7 Showik and late Sushant Singh Rajput during the period March 2020 to September 2020 and thereby you have committed an offence u/s 8[c] r/w 20[b][ii]A, 27A, 28, 29 & 30 of NDPS Act 1985,” read the draft charges.
Chakraborty was in a relationship with Rajput at the time of his death on June 14, 2020, when he was found dead in his bedroom.
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on July 31, 2020, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28, last year.