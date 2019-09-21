Filmmaker Karan Johar is producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions

The Sushant Singh Rajput and Jaqueline Fernandez-led movie ‘Drive’ will soon have a digital release on streaming giant Netflix.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions, took to Twitter on Friday to make the announcement.

“Shifting into high gear with #Drive! Coming onto your #Netflix screens soon,” Johar tweeted.

Fernandez wrote: “Get out your sunnies, we’re bringing the heat... #Drive coming soon on @NetflixIndia.”

The action thriller film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

“So Excited! We will be parking into your #Netflix screens soon! #Drive,” said Mansukhani.