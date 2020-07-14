Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty expressed grief and fondly remembered the late actor in an emotional social media post, one month after his death.
Chakraborty claimed she’s still struggling for closure a month after Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. The 34-year-old had a keen interest in astronomy and her post had several references to galaxies and planets with Chakraborty calling him her ‘shooting star’.
“Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart,” wrote Chakraborty. She added that getting over him seems impossible.
“You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore,” she further said.
Chakraborty, who has been hit with a barrage of hate, sympathy and suspicion, hopes that her ‘Sushi’ is in peace.
“30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you … Eternally connected to infinity and beyond,” said Chakraborty.
On July 14, several stars including Ankita Lokhande and South Indian star Mohanlal posted tributes for the later actor to mark his first month death anniversary.
Lokhande, who was Rajput’s co-star in the hit TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta,’ and dated him for several years, posted a succinct message to Rajput with a prayer-fuelled image and the message ‘Child Of God’.
Malayalam actor Mohanlal posted a musical tribute by singer-composer Ratheesh Vega to mark the day.