A Mumbai court has concluded a hearing on a case filed by the sisters of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Bombay High Court against his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty.
Advocate Singh arrived in the Mumbai to appear the first time for the physical hearing in the case filed by the deceased actor’s sisters, against a case filed by Chakraborty. The advocate is hopeful that the FIR registered by Chakraborty will be quashed.
Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took up investigation in the case after Mumbai Police had initially declared the death as suicide.