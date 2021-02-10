Agency says many links are being probed in connection to the Bollywood actor’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in India, which registered a case related to drugs in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on February 10 dispelled the rumours that it is filing a charge sheet soon and said that many links are still being probed.

“The reports of NCB filing a charge sheet in the Sushant Singh Rajput case soon is not true,” a representative from NCB stated.

They also refuted the claims that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has shared a closure report in connection with its money laundering probe with the law enforcement agency.

They said that there are still many links that need to be probed and the agency is also studying the extensive electronic data that has been fetched from the mobile phones of several people in connection with the case.

The NCB had in August last year registered two cases related to drugs in connection with the death of Rajput. The NCB had arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the case. The duo are currently out on bail.

On February 2 this year, the NCB summoned Rishikesh Pawar — whose name had first figured during the investigation in September 2020 for allegedly acting as a drug conduit. The agency sleuths raided Pawar’s residence and seized several gadgets. He was also questioned about his role in the drugs nexus.

On June 14, 2020, Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his rented flat in a building in Bandra, triggering a massive furore in Bollywood and political circles.

The NCB questioned several celebrities in the wake of his death, including Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar and others in connection with the case.