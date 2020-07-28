Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was questioned on July 27 by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and his statement was recorded, according to a report in Indian Express.
Director and producer Karan Johar’s statement will be recorded this weekend.
Johar had worked with Rajput in the film ‘Drive’, which released directly on Netflix.
As many as 40 people have been questioned and their statements recorded in relation to the actor’s suicide.
“Bhatt told us that he had met Rajput only twice, the first time in August 2018, after which he had also praised Rajput in a Twitter post, and the second time in January this year,” a police officer handling the case was quoted as saying.
The officer, on condition of anonymity, claims that Bhatt did not discuss films or casting during either of their two meetings.
“At the first meeting, they spoke about a book Bhatt claimed to have been writing at that time,” said the officer, adding that at the second meeting at Rajput’s home, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also present.
Rajput’s viscera reports are in and there are no signs of poisoning. There’s a rallying cry from fans and certain stars like Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman to launch a CBI investigation into the case.