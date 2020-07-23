Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande and Shekhar Suman were among celebrities who joined fans in a ‘Candle4SSR’ online protest on Wednesday, initiated as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.
Ranaut lit a candle to show solidarity with the movement, a picture of which was posted by her Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut, on their unverified Twitter account.
Sharing an image on Instagram, Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Lokhande also penned a note for the actor.
“HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !! Keep smiling wherever you are,” she captioned the picture.
Earlier, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy, had initiated the peaceful digital protest #Candle4SSR demanding justice for Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14.
The movement called upon people to light a candle in Rajput’s name at 8pm India time.
Actor Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman also took to Twitter and shared how they paid tribute to Rajput by chanting prayers and lighting candles.
“You will be burning in our hearts for ever #SSR love you I hope wherever you are..you are at peace brother ! #Candle4SSR #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput,” Adhyayan tweeted.
“This is for you #SushantSinghRajput my heart still refuses to accept that you are no more. Hope justice prevails! #Candle4SSR,” actress Meera Chopra wrote on Twitter.
#Candle4SSR has been trending on Twitter throughout Wednesday.
The protest is also a peaceful way of requesting authorities to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor’s death.