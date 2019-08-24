Actress did not forget her mommy duties on while on her vacation in Dubai

Sunny Leone helping her daughter with her homework. Image Credit: Instagram

Dubai: Actress Sunny Leone did not forget her mommy duties on her vacation here as she helped her daughter Nisha finish her homework.

Sunny on Friday posted a photograph of herself along with her daughter in which Nisha is seen concentrating on what Sunny is writing in her notebook.

"On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her. Beautiful Burj Khalifa in the background," she captioned the image.