The former adult star and Bollywood actress is marking her 40th birthday in a muted style

Sunny Leone at Gulf News office. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

It’s a double celebration for Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone today. As the world celebrates Eid Al Fitr on May 13, Leone is embracing her iconic 40th birthday along with her family and children.

If her Instagram posts are anything to go by, the ‘Jism 2’ star is in Kerala in the mountains spending quality time with her husband Daniel Weber and her three young children. She thanked all her fans for wishing her on her special day.

Sunny Leone with her husband and kids Image Credit: instagram.com/sunnyleone

Last week on Mother’s Day, Leone gave a big shout out to her husband for being considerate and whisking her way to a mountain holiday in Kerala.

“A great day with my kids and @dirrty99 in the middle of no where in the Kerala mountains. In complete lockdown, but they managed to make the day amazing! Thank you Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day!,” posted Leone.

She also urged her fans to remain safe and strong during this pandemic.

“One day this insanity will end and they will be able to go back to normal,” said Leone, adding that she’s trying her best to enrich her children’s life during the lockdown in India.

Leone, who made her acting debut in Pooja Bhatt-directed racy thriller Jism 2, has also been stepping up to help with COVID-19 relief work in India. From backing initiatives to find hospital beds for those struck down by COVID-19 in India to providing free meals to frontline workers, Leone has been at the forefront helping out.

A few months ago, she also travelled to Los Angeles with her family.