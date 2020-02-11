Leone, who was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber, was feted with the Asia One Women Empowerment Award, 40 under 40, Influential Asian Award and India’s Fastest Growing Brand Award for her cosmetic line StarStruck.

“My cosmetic line is a reflection of me, and my team and we have worked really hard to get every aspect of it right. The award completely belongs to the team StarStruck and Daniel that has got the brand global recognition,” the actress said.