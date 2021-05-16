Sumona Chakravarti, star of TV shows such as 'The Kapil Sharma Show', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Jamai Raja' announced on Friday that she is "jobless."
The ace comedian and actor shared her personal ordeal with fans via her social media account, talking about going through a mental health crisis as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown in India.
Chakravarti announced that he has been fighting endometriosis since 2011 and is medically at stage 4 in the illness. Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus grows outside your uterus and can often be painful.
Showing her flushed, red face, that the lockdown has been "emotionally difficult" for her. She also said that "healthy eating habits, exercise, and, most importantly, no stress" are essential to her health.
Chakravarti also posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which showed off her post-workout flushed, red face.
Chakravarti's photographs of herself posing in the picturesque location of Jalakar, Andaman Islands, flooded the internet a few days ago as well.
The TV star became well-known after starring as Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy series 'Comedy Nights With Kapil.' Their on-screen banter is also well-liked by viewers of the hit show 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' The programme, however, is currently off air. Comedian Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, recently revealed that he would be back with the show in May. However, with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India, there has been talk that the lockdown could be extended further in several cities including Mumbai.