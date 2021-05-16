Image Credit: Insta/sumonachakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti, star of TV shows such as 'The Kapil Sharma Show', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Jamai Raja' announced on Friday that she is "jobless."

The ace comedian and actor shared her personal ordeal with fans via her social media account, talking about going through a mental health crisis as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

Chakravarti announced that he has been fighting endometriosis since 2011 and is medically at stage 4 in the illness. Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus grows outside your uterus and can often be painful.

Showing her flushed, red face, that the lockdown has been "emotionally difficult" for her. She also said that "healthy eating habits, exercise, and, most importantly, no stress" are essential to her health.

Chakravarti also posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which showed off her post-workout flushed, red face.

Chakravarti's photographs of herself posing in the picturesque location of Jalakar, Andaman Islands, flooded the internet a few days ago as well.