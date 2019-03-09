Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan at the launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's fashion label 'MxS' in association with designer Monisha Jaising, in Mumbai on Sept 1, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan often grabs the limelight — sometimes for her fashion sense and sometimes her magazine shoot. This time, she has caught everyone’s attention with her dancing skills.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Suhana, who is currently studying in London, is seen having fun at a dance rehearsal with her friends.

Suhana matches steps with others to Kenny Loggins’ ‘Footloose’ in the video, which has gone viral on social media.