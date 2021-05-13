Sophie Turner Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actress Sophie Turner blasted the paparazzi for invading her privacy by clicking pictures of her daughter. She posted a now-deleted video on her Instagram story expressing her fury at her space being violated and declared that she denies them permission to print those images of her daughter Willa taken surreptitiously.

“I just woke up ... I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I have been not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” said Turner in the video.

The 25-year-old Game of Thrones star urged the media to exercise caution and expressly declared that it’s ‘creepy’ to watch grown men click images of her young daughter.

“She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It’s [expletive] creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them ... It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission.”

