Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh were stunned after seeing a viral video of an elderly woman performing martial arts for a living.
In the clip, the woman, clad in a purple saree, juggles bamboo sticks. The woman is reportedly from Pune and has been performing on the streets to feed her family.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Deshmukh lauded the woman, asking people to help him get her contact details.
“Warrior Aaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her,” he tweeted.
Later, in a separate tweet, Deshmukh said that he managed to get the details of the woman.
“Thank you so much. We have connected with this inspiring Warrior Aaji Maa. Incredible story,” Riteish added.
Sood has also offered assistance to the old lady.
“Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques,” Sood wrote on social media.