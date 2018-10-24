Singer Sonu Nigam says Hall of Fame is his best single in English. The Indian singer joined hands with Grammy Award-winning producer-engineer Jason Goldstein for the song, which also features American rapper MC Yogi.

Hall of Fame has been penned by Jim Beanz and 6th Sense has scored the music, creating a track that has a modern dance vibe catering to the global audience.

“I am really excited to be a part of Billboard Presents Electric Asia album. As a musician, I feel blessed to get such creative work regularly and this track, Hall of Fame is my best single in English. Life is still opening new doors. I feel blessed to get the love that I have received globally for this single,” Nigam said in a statement.

The single released on October 20.

Among various collaborations, Nigam had also teamed up with Indo-American DJ-record producer KSHMR for a song called Underwater.