Sonal Chauhan, who has returned to Bollywood after a long gap with JP Dutta’s film Paltan, believes family members are the real heroes behind men in uniform.

“We often praise and honour our brave soldiers but we should not forget the important role their families play. Families of soldiers should also be remembered and honoured.

“It takes immense courage to let someone whom you love to go to border and risk life for the nation. Despite knowing anything can happen, spouses of military men strongly face all the problems and support them. In reality, families and loved ones of our army men are the real unsung heroes,” Chauhan said.

Released on September 6 in the UAE, Paltan is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 between India and China which took place along the Sikkim border.

Asked about her experience working with Dutta, who is known for making war films like Border and LOC Kargil, Chauhan said that he is an ‘encyclopaedia’ when it comes to projects on war dramas.

“I feel nobody makes a war film better than him. He knows everything about wars. He made me learn about people who risk their life for the nation. While working with him, I learnt a lot of discipline from him. He is one man army,” added the 31-year-old.

Chauhan will next be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s untitled drama alongside actor Vidyut Jammwal.