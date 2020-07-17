Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a poster for the upcoming war drama ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ and it’s a fierce one.
In it, the star can be seen in tradition Indian clothes and face tattoos — common among the community her character belong to — as she walks away from fire and destruction.
Sinha plays the real-life Gujarati social worker and farmer Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who led 299 women in her effort to support the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 by reconstructing a destroyed airbase in Bhuj.
Sinha’s name was trending on Twitter after the poster release, despite the actress deleting her account in June.
“The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I’m off — deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out,” the 33-year-old had tweeted at the time before quitting the website.
‘Bhuj’, which will release directly on streaming site Disney+ Hotstar, also stars Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.
According to reports, ‘Bhuj’ will release online in late 2020.