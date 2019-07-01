Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe will donate its proceeds to various charity organisations

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has contributed some of her wardrobe items for Alia Bhatt’s initiative, Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (MiSu).

The garments from Sinha’s wardrobe will be available on SaltScout.com, an online platform for charity auctions and sales, from July 2.

Sinhais the second celebrity guest to join the initiative, which aims to benefit the planet and support the education and health care of the underprivileged through Being Human — The Salman Khan Foundation.

“Through MiSu, we’re trying to increase awareness around reusing and recycling, to divert clothing from landfills and help reduce waste,” said Bhatt.

“I’m grateful for Sona’s generous support on the initiative. The response from friends and fans has been so encouraging and going forward we plan to introduce other celebrity wardrobes giving fans around the world a chance to be a part of the eco-movement.”

“It is a lovely idea and I was only too happy to chip in with Alia and help do my bit. Each buyer gets a garment that has sentimental value,” said Sinha.

‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’ is a closet sharing initiative conceptualised by Alia Bhatt.