‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Madhur Mittal has reportedly been booked by Khar police in Mumbai for sexually and physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Mittal played Salim Malik in the Oscar-winning 2008 movie. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the alleged incident took place on February 13. The actor was said to have forcibly entered the woman’s house in Bandra before assaulting her.
The complainant’s lawyer Niranjani Shetty claimed that Mittal had previously forced himself on her and she then cut ties with him on February 11.
“Madhur Mittal was livid with anger,” Shetty was quoted as saying. “He got into my client’s room and without giving her any chance to talk, strangled her neck more than 15 times, slapped her multiple times, pulled her hair, yanked her ears and punched her under the right eye, physically lifted her and assaulted her. It was a sexual attack. She has sustained bruises and injuries all over her face, neck, chest, ribs, hands, back and ears and eyes.”
According to reports, Mittal has not been arrested but an First Instance Report or FIR has been filed.