Filmmaker Karan Johar has unveiled the posters of his upcoming biographical action-drama ‘Shershaah’, featuring Siddharth Malhotra, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.
The 47-year-old director took to Instagram and shared the poster featuring Malhotra, posting: “We bow our heads in respect and pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film. Presenting @sidmalhotra in the untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) — #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July 2020 [sic].”
Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating Malhotra, will be seen sharing screen space with the actor.
‘Shershaah’ is based on the life Indian armyman Captain Vikram Batrawho fought in the Kargil War in June 1999. The movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Johar. It also stars Pawan Chopra in a pivotal role.