Filmmaker Karan Johar has unveiled the posters of his upcoming biographical action-drama ‘Shershaah’, featuring Siddharth Malhotra, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The 47-year-old director took to Instagram and shared the poster featuring Malhotra, posting: “We bow our heads in respect and pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film. Presenting @sidmalhotra in the untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) — #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July 2020 [sic].”

Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating Malhotra, will be seen sharing screen space with the actor.