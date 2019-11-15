The Ayushmann Khurrana film was initially scheduled to release in March

Image Credit: Supplied

The release date of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ has been moved to an earlier date of February 21, 2020.

The film which is based on the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it was earlier scheduled to release on March 13, next year.

Khurrana announced the new release date of the flick on his Twitter handle.

In September, Khurrana introduced the characters of the film, which includes Aman Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming film is a sequel of 2017 blockbuster ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’.