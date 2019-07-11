Someone’s using Deepti Talpade’s name to be the Amazon casting head

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade with his wife-producer Deepti Talpade at the screening of his upcoming film "Setters", in Mumbai, on May 1, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Shreyas Talpade has urged fans not to get “duped” by a person who is misleading people on social media by using his wife Deepti Talpade’s name as the Amazon casting head.

“Deepti and I were shocked when we found out. A friend actually sent us screenshots and this impostor is using Deepti’s photographs as their own. It’s very disturbing and disconcerting,” said Talpade.

“I want people to be aware of this. Deepti is an independent producer and has made some wonderful films. She is not the casting director at Amazon. I hope nobody gets duped by this person,” the ‘Iqbal’ actor said.

Shreyas’ wife Deepti has become the latest target of such an impersonation fraud. It is reported that the fraudster, posing as Deepti on social media, is asking people to send their profiles to her/him.