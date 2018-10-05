Shraddha Kapoor says she is recovering well amid reports that she is suffering from dengue.

“Hey guys! Please don’t worry. I am recovering well. Lots of love to you all,” Kapoor wrote on her Instagram stories.

The Stree actress was shooting for Saina Nehwal’s biopic when she was diagnosed with dengue fever.

Kapoor will be seen playing the badminton champion in the film titled Saina. Directed by Amol Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the Saina Nehwal biopic went on the floors last month.