Shraddha Kapoor, who shot for three films — ‘Saaho’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Street Dancer’ — in 2019, said it has been a physically intense year for her.

The actor, however, said she is happy to be a part three big films.

“It has been a physically intense year for me. I did shoot three films but ‘Street Dancer’ is releasing next year. I feel I should get some break but now promotions of ‘Saaho’ have also started,” she said. “I am so excited and it’s a big thing. ‘Saaho’ is my first multi-lingual film and I am happy I got to be part of such a big film.”

‘Saaho’ is slated to release on August 29 in the UAE and ‘Chhichhore’ will hit cinemas on September 5, while ‘Street Dancer’, also featuring Varun Dhawan, will release in January next year.

Talking about her two films releasing back-to-back, Shraddha said, “The fact is both the films are different from each other. I feel lucky that I am coming on the big screen in such a short duration.”

‘Saaho’, directed by Sujeeth, will see Kapoor trying her hands on action.

“Whatever was the demand of the script I did action accordingly. I was in good hands with this film and I was sure they will make me look good on screen,” she added.

Kapoor will be sharing screen space with south star with Prabhas in ‘Saaho’ for the first time and the actor said she had an amazing time working with him.