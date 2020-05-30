Actress thanks the start for helping migrant workers return to their homes

Shilpa Shetty Image Credit: IANS

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday called Sonu Sood a superhero and lauded his efforts for arranging hassle-free transportation and food for migrant labourers and helping them reach their native places.

The ‘Dhadkan’ star put out a note of gratitude on Instagram, thanking the 46-year-old star for his relentless efforts in helping the migrants.

She thanked the actor in the post that featured a picture of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses and wrote, “A superhero has been working tirelessly from the frontlines to ensure our fellow citizens in need reach their homes safely. This is a beautiful, humbling, & selfless gesture that has eased thousands of lives at a time when there’s so much pain & suffering.”