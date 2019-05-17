The Dinesh Vijan film to also star Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan announced his next home production film, a love story, which stars Diana Penty, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

Vijan, who has three hits — ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Luka Chuppi’ to his credit as a producer, is backing a love story called ‘Shiddat – Journey Beyond Love’.

“In our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it’s difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it. ‘Shiddat’ is a not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it.

“The passion that overcomes maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn’t usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it — that’s ‘Shiddat’,” Vijan said in a statement.

In the film, Madan stars opposite Kaushal, while Raina will be paired opposite Penty.

To be directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will go on floors in September.

The story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan, with dialogues by Rattan.