Indian musical trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa (or SEL as many call them in the film industry) will be headlining a Diwali concert at Bollywood Parks on November 9.

The concert will be part of a two-day event, the Big Zee Diwali Festival of Lights, which will also feature Bollywood singer Neeraj Shridhar who will take to the stage on November 10.

The award-winning Mahadevan, Noorani and Mendonsa are expected to perform their chart-topping hits. They have composed music for more than 50 films across four languages, including the hit film Raazi and the upcoming Saaho, starring Prabhas, which was filmed in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

The trio burst onto the Indian music scene in 1997 with hit film albums to their name, including 2001’s Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Rock On!! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Meanwhile, Bollywood singer-composer Shridhar, who was also the lead vocalist of Indian pop and rock group Bombay Vikings that shot to fame in the mid-90s, will belt out his popular hits on day two at the Dubai Parks and Resorts venue. Brush up on songs such as Kya Soorat Hai, Woh Chali, Aahun Aahun (Love Aaj Kal) and more.

Aside from the concerts, visitors attending will also be able to catch popular Bollywood movies at the Rajmahal Theatre, and feast on an Indian street food festival.

“Bollywood Parks Dubai is transforming into a dazzling venue with some of the most thrilling rides, shows and films that celebrate the colour and festive spirit of Diwali,” said Moira Casey, Director of Marketing and Sales, in a statement. “The two-day event will treat food-lovers to unique Indian food at a bustling food festival and also showcase a stunning fireworks display on November 9.”

All the above performances and festivities are included in the park ticket price. To celebrate the Hindu festival of lights, Bollywood Parks will offer free entry to the first 100 guests visiting on each day of the event, while tickets start at Dh99.