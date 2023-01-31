Questions on Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty's new lover did the rounds on the internet after a recent video of actor-model Aamir Ali planting a kiss on her cheek went viral.
Shetty, however, took to Twitter and clarified that she is “single and happy.” She also took a dig at society for its “narrow-mindedness.”
"I’m baffled by society and it’s convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check?" Shetty, who's the sister of model and actress Shilpa Shetty, said. "There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS.”
“It’s high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country,” Shetty added.
Shetty was previously dating Raqesh Bapat. The two fell in love during their ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ stint. However, the two parted ways soon.
Shetty had announced her breakup with Bapat through a statement on social media.
“I think it’s important to make this clear. Rakesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love and support," she had then said. "Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here is to positivity and Newer horizons love and gratitude to all.”
Shetty will be next be seen in ‘Tenant’, which is scheduled to release on February 10.