Shahid Kapoor’s comeback blockbuster ‘Kabir Singh’ shows no signs of slowing down. After pipping ‘Uri’ and ‘Bharat’ to become the biggest Bollywood hit of the year so far, the film has now romped past the Rs2.5 billion (Dh133.86 million) mark in the domestic market.

“‘Kabir Singh’ stays strong, despite ‘Super 30’ making a dent in business (multiplexes specifically). (Week 4) Friday — Rs25.4 million. Total: Rs2.52 billion. India business,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday.

Ever since the film hit the screens on June 21 in India, it has been slammed by many, especially women, for celebrating “toxic masculinity”. That, however, clearly does not seem to have affected the film’s box office prospects. The film has been a winner right from the start. Earlier when it crossed the Rs1 billion mark in India, it became Shahid’s first solo-starring century grosser.

‘Kabir Singh’, which casts Kapoor as a self-destructive lover, is his first solo superhit after ‘R... Rajkumar’ in 2013. The film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Redd’, and draws heavy inspiration from the ‘Devdas’ formula.

‘Kabir Singh’ continues its strong run despite this week’s big release, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Super 30’, which had a decent day one on Friday, collecting Rs118.3 million.