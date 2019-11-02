Movie is about a failed cricketer who decides to return to the game in his late 30s

After showing his crazy-in-love side in ‘Kabir Singh’, Shahid Kapoor has begun preparations to turn into a cricketer for the upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film ‘Jersey’.

Gowtam Tinnanuri, who was the man behind the camera in the original feature starring Nani, will return to helm the Hindi version too. It is set to open in India on August 28 next year, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

The upcoming remake will be produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

‘Jersey’ is about a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late 30s because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift.

The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.