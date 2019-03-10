Shahid with son Zain Image Credit:

Actor Shahid Kapoor often shares photographs of his daughter Misha Kapoor or wife Mira Kapoor on social media. For the first time, he has posted a photograph with his son Zain Kapoor, whose arrival last year made the family “feel complete”.

He took to Instagram on Saturday to post the father-son photograph in which he is all smiles while playing with the little one. He captioned it: “The sun!”

After Zain’s birth in September last year, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor had tweeted: “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015.

During an appearance on a show, Shahid had opened up about his married life, parenting, his film career and more.

“My wife tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. Having said that, we try and find the middle ground which I think is good for the kids because you need to have both types of parents,” he said.